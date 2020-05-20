Coronavirus has Citi considering moving offices to suburbs: Report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Citigroup Inc. could be the next major financial institution to move its offices out of New York City as the coronavirus pandemic has kept nonessential office-based employees working from home.

The bank is looking into opening satellite offices outside its Manhattan headquarters in suburban Long Island, Westchester County and New Jersey, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % C CITIGROUP INC. 45.45 +1.02 +2.31%

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS CITI CEO TO GIVE EMPLOYEES SURPRISE DAY OFF

A Citi spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business that the company was looking into opening satellite offices outside Manhattan but declined to share any further details.

Citi may opt for short-term leases of furnished office space to allow workers to avoid commuting into the city, according to the report.

WEWORK UNVEILS CORONAVIRUS PLAN FOR TENANTS

The pandemic slowed office leasing activity in the first quarter of 2020, according to CBRE. The real estate service firm published a report last month that found the vacancy rate was up 12.3 percent and that nine of the 10 largest markets saw vacancy rates increase as the pandemic spread and necessitated stay-at-home orders.

However, the vacancy rate in NYC-adjacent New Jersey remained flat, according to CBRE. And a number of financial firms, media companies, tech businesses and law firms have been reaching out to landlords about office space in the New York suburbs, according to the Bloomberg report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Brandon Huffman, principal at office owner Rubenstein Partners, told Bloomberg the firm had received inquiries for “several hundred thousand square feet” of space.

“There’s an overwhelming number of employees that need mass transit to access the urban environment,” he told Bloomberg. “Nobody knows how that’s going to work in a social-distancing world.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS