Real Estate

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend list Beverly Hills home for $24 million

The 'All of Me' singer cited their growing family as the reason for the move

Now this would make a legendary home.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are selling their Beverly Hills mansion for a cool $24 million, with the “All of Me” singer citing their growing family as the reason for the move.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are selling their Beverly Hills mansion for a cool $24 million. (Getty/Anthony Barcelo)

The celebrity couple is asking $23.95 million for the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 8,500-square-foot home on almost an acre, TMZ reports.

The celebrity couple is asking $23.95 million for the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 8,500-square-foot home on almost an acre. (Anthony Barcelo)

The model and musician are parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with a baby on the way. Legend told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that they’re selling the place simply because they need more room to grow.

Truly fit for Hollywood royalty, the contemporary home north of Sunset Boulevard was once owned by Rihanna. Legend and Teigen purchased the property for $14.1 million in January 2016, the Journal reports.

Legend said that they’re selling the place simply because they need more room to grow. (Anthony Barcelo)

The stunning space boasts dramatic 33-foot ceilings, a chef's kitchen (likely much-loved by cookbook author Teigen), major closets, a movie theater, a gym, a pool and canyon views. A hand-carved wooden ceiling in the living room was also imported from Thailand.

Truly fit for Hollywood royalty, the contemporary home north of Sunset Boulevard was once owned by Rihanna.  (Anthony Barcelo)

The famous family sheltered in the large home during the coronavirus pandemic, Legend said, and “made us appreciate it more.”  (Anthony Barcelo)

“It was something we would never have thought to do ourselves, but Chrissy’s mother is from Southeast Asia, so we try to find ways to work her heritage into our houses,” Legend told the outlet said of the detail. The model’s mother, Vilailuck, also lives with them.

The stunning space boasts some major closets, pictured. (Anthony Barcelo)

The famous family sheltered in the large home during the coronavirus pandemic, Legend said, and “made us appreciate it more.”

The property is currently listed with Douglas Elliman of California.