Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is reported buyer of mansion with record price

A North Carolina mansion that recently sold for $7.5 million is the most expensive home sale recorded in the Charlotte area, and NFL running back Christian McCaffrey is rumored to be the buyer.

McCaffrey is the highest-paid RB in the NFL thanks to his contract with the Carolina Panthers with an average annual value of more than $16 million, according to sports finance website Spotrac. Model Olivia Culpo, who is dating McCaffrey, shared a photo of the couple on Instagram this week that appeared to be shot in front of the home.

Josh Tucker of HM Properties, who represented the seller, confirmed the sale but told FOX Business he couldn’t disclose the identity of the buyer, who purchased the home through a limited liability corporation called BeWater registered in Colorado.

The Charlotte Agenda was the first to report McCaffrey as the likely buyer.

McCaffrey is a Colorado native and big fan of the late martial artist and actor Bruce Lee. “Be water” is part of a quote frequently attributed to Lee since he said it on the 1970s ABC crime drama “Longstreet:”

“Empty your mind. Be formless, shapeless, like water. Now you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup. Put it into a teapot, it becomes the teapot. Now water can flow or creep or drip or crash. Be water, my friend.”

The quote is a personal favorite of McCaffrey’s, ESPN reported.

The pricey property McCaffrey may now be calling home is an 8.6-acre estate named Grand Lac Chateau overlooking Lake Norman, according to the former listing. The area is known for its grand homes and is popular with area athletes and other celebrities.

“This record-breaking sale shows how desirable Lake Norman is all around the country,” Tucker told FOX Business in an email. “There is a great demand for properties of this magnitude in our area.”

The 10,928-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It was built in 2018.

The grand French countryside-inspired house features amenities like a home theater and a climate-controlled wine cellar. The interior features extra-high ceilings, eight fireplaces and several walls of windows offering views of the lake and large gated property.

Outside, there are multiple decks, porches and balconies, plus a huge 70,000-gallon saltwater pool with a 60-foot infinity edge. The property includes a private sandy beach on the lake with a dock and party deck.