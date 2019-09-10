Billionaire Ken Griffin buys Palm Beach property worth $99M

Billionaire Ken Griffin is at it again: spending big on real estate.

Continue Reading Below

The hedge fund manager, who is known for buying the most expensive home in the U.S. for $238 million in January, just spent $99.13 million on a mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The local newspaper cited sources familiar with the matter and a deed filing from the Palm Beach County Courthouse on Friday.

Ken Griffin spent more than $99 million on Friday to buy a 3.7-acre Palm Beach property adjacent to his 17-acre oceanfront property, according to a report from The Palm Beach Post. (Google)

The 3.7-acre property at 60 Blossom Way is just north of a 17-acre oceanfront property Griffin already owned, the outlet reported.

The off-market deal was the second-biggest in the city, according to The Post.

Advertisement

Griffin, the founder of Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel, has been building his Palm Beach estate since 2012 and has spent at least $350 million, The Post reported.

In January, Griffin made history by buying a $238 million residence in New York City. The property reportedly covers several floors inside the 79-story tower known as 220 Central Park South, overlooking Central Park.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the deal is the most expensive U.S. home purchase on record.

Griffin is no stranger to record-setting real estate deals either.

Over the past few years, he has set most-expensive-home records in New York, Chicago and Miami.

Also in January, several Chicago-based media outlets reported that Griffin bought the top four floors of a tower in the city for $58.5 million. That price tag squashes the city’s previous record of $18.5 million paid by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and his wife for a condo.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In 2015, Griffin bought a Miami penthouse for $60 million, which set the record for a Miami condo. He also purchased a home in London for $122 million.

FOX Business’ Jade Scipioni contributed to this report.