California ranch that once belonged to McDonald's founder Ray Kroc listed for sale

This property comes with everything but the fries.

A California ranch that once belonged to Ray Kroc, the late businessman who grew McDonald’s into a national chain, is on the market for $29 million.

Kroc was the founder of the company that became the modern McDonald’s Corp., which bought the rights to the restaurant and its revolutionary fast-food operating system from Dick and Mac McDonald in the 1950s.

Actor Michael Keaton portrayed Kroc in the 2016 biopic, “The Founder.”

Kroc later bought MLB's San Diego Padres and headed the philanthropic Kroc Foundation.

The property’s history as a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara County, has been traced to 1861, according to the listing.

The ranch was known as Ray & Joan Kroc’s Double Arch Ranch – a reference to the McDonald’s logo – after he bought it in the 1960s, according to the listing. After Kroc died in 1984 at age 81, NaturesPlus vitamins founder Gerald Kessler bought the property and renamed it the Circle K Ranch.

The property is made up of six parcels encompassing 554 acres with multiple homes, barns and other facilities, according to the listing. Much of it remains in place from Kroc’s time on the ranch.

The main home is a 17,000-square-foot lodge with 20 bedroom suites.

There is also a “round house” with a double-height circular living room with a wall of windows, a central fireplace and a library over the main living space.

The sprawling property also includes pools, ponds and pastures. There are employee quarters and a foreman’s house for working ranch operations.