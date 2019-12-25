Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Real Estate

'Die Hard' star Bruce Willis slashes mansion price by $5M

The original listing price was $12.95 million

By FOXBusiness
close
Cadre CEO Ryan Williams discusses his company’s tech-based commercial real estate investment, the profitable markets for the firm, the next core real estate markets, and how investing in his company works as well as his talks with SoftBank.video

Americans are moving out of urban centers to these ‘next core markets’

Cadre CEO Ryan Williams discusses his company’s tech-based commercial real estate investment, the profitable markets for the firm, the next core real estate markets, and how investing in his company works as well as his talks with SoftBank.

“Die Hard” star Bruce Willis just inked a deal to sell his massive Westchester County, New York, home.

Continue Reading Below

The Emmy Award-winning actor and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, sold the 9,000-square-foot property for $7.66 million, according to a report in the New York Post. That’s a steep drop from the summer’s $9.39 million listing price and an even steeper drop from the original $12.95 million listing.

The sale is still one of the largest in Westchester this year, per the Wall Street Journal.

The newly sold home sits on 22 acres of land overlooking the Croton Reservoir, and its craftsman-style residence sports five bedrooms, a media room and a private wine cellar.

KELLY CLARKSON CUTS PRICE ON 4-ACRE TENNESSEE HOME

There are two garages on the property, a saltwater pool, a pool house and a tennis court. There are three additional cottages on the property, too, each with its own driveway.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Willis and his wife, who paid about $12 million for the home in 2014, said they planned on moving to the West Coast after the sale.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS