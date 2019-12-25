'Die Hard' star Bruce Willis slashes mansion price by $5M

“Die Hard” star Bruce Willis just inked a deal to sell his massive Westchester County, New York, home.

The Emmy Award-winning actor and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, sold the 9,000-square-foot property for $7.66 million, according to a report in the New York Post. That’s a steep drop from the summer’s $9.39 million listing price and an even steeper drop from the original $12.95 million listing.

The sale is still one of the largest in Westchester this year, per the Wall Street Journal.

The newly sold home sits on 22 acres of land overlooking the Croton Reservoir, and its craftsman-style residence sports five bedrooms, a media room and a private wine cellar.

There are two garages on the property, a saltwater pool, a pool house and a tennis court. There are three additional cottages on the property, too, each with its own driveway.

Willis and his wife, who paid about $12 million for the home in 2014, said they planned on moving to the West Coast after the sale.

