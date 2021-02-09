Inside Britney Spears’ $7.4M house she’s fighting conservatorship from

Britney Spears, whose conservatorship is explored in Hulu’s new documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” has been holed up in her $7.4 million Thousand Oaks home since the start of the pandemic.

Regularly posting dance videos on Instagram from her living room, many are wondering what exactly the rest of her California home looks like.

One thing is for sure: She has plenty of room to run free. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home spans 13,264 square feet and sits on a massive 21 acres of land.

The Italian villa-inspired property is nestled between two private gates to ensure maximum privacy and security. Huddled in the upscale White Stallion Estates, the home boasts panoramic valley and mountain views.

Other amenities include an elevator, a large media and game room and a 500-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar. The estate also has a separate pool house with a full kitchen.

The grounds hold manicured parks, a tennis court, an infinity pool, a spa and an orchard.

It also has a golf course with sand traps.

According to the Los Angeles property records, the star purchased the home Oct. 9, 2015.

Spears, who turned 39 in December, has been under conservatorship since 2008. The “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer has not had any say in most aspects of her life since then, prompted by her very public signs of a breakdown in 2007. Her father, Jamie Spears, and newly an additional “care manager,” has had legal, financial and professional control over Britney for more than 12 years.

The singer has also been fighting for custody of her two teen sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who has had majority custody since 2019 after years of a 50-50 agreement with Spears.

Spears spent 30 days at an LA mental health facility in April 2019. At the time, it was rumored that she checked in after being distraught over her dad’s illness, but one month later, the singer told the judge in her conservatorship case that her father committed her to a mental health facility against her will and forced her to take drugs, TMZ reported.

The pop star has not given a media interview in the past two years, leaving many speculating about the conservatorship.

In October, her mother, Lynne, attempted to be a partner in the conservatorship. But when a judge asked Britney to sign a declaration so there would be a first-hand account of her thoughts, her own lawyer, Sam Ingham, likened her to a comatose patient, according to TMZ.

There has since been a growing social media movement, the #FreeBritney campaign, calling to release her from her conservatorship so she can have the authority over her $60 million fortune. In August, a judge ordered an extension of the established conservatorship until this month, when they will revisit the case.

A documentary chronicling the conservatorship, “Framing Britney Spears,” premiered on Hulu this weekend.

Following the release of the documentary, “We are sorry Britney” began trending on Twitter. Spears has since garnered support from many celebrities, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley Cyrus, Bette Midler, Hayley Williams and Meghan McCain.

Spears has been dating Sam Asghari since 2016. Asghari, 26, blasted Spears’ dad, calling him “a total d--k” in an Instagram Story this month.

“It is important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari wrote. “In my opinion Jamie is a total d--k. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

After the Hulu doc came out, he told People magazine that he just wants a “normal” life with the pop star.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” the “Family Business” actor told People Monday. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”