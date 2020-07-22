Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears' former Beverly Hills home listed for $6.8M

Gated home is 'virtually paparazzi-proof,' broker says

A Los Angeles mansion that once belonged to singer Britney Spears is up for sale.

The 7,453-square-foot, Mediterranean-style home is listed for $6.8 million with Joshua and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman, who are also the stars of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.”

Spears moved in the home after filing to divorce Kevin Federline and lived there until 2012, People reported. It was previously listed for $9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 2001-built home is located in a gated Beverly Hills neighborhood. It includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing.

It features comforts like a theater and an office. The spacious home has high ceilings and a large family room, according to the listing. There are also separate maid quarters.

The retreat-like backyard includes gardens, a fire feature and a pool.

It’s also extremely private. Matt Altman told people the property is “virtually paparazzi-proof.”

“It has gates within a gated community, just to show how important privacy was to Britney Spears,” he told the magazine. “There is no angle or anything that can be seen from any other house or hill, nothing whatsoever.”

