Luxury Properties

Judy Garland’s Hollywood home hits market for $6M

The property includes hidden 'Garland Suite' with attached, sunlit patio

By FOXBusiness
'Million Dollar Listing' Los Angeles real estate agent Josh Flagg discusses the importance of waiting to buy a home at a lower price with a slightly higher interest rate versus purchasing a costly home now with a lower interest rate.video

Celebrity real estate agent provides insight into LA luxury home market

It might not be the Land of Oz, but Judy Garland’s Hollywood estate surely seems like somewhere “Over the Rainbow.”

Garland's Los Angeles property is on the market for $6.1 million. The home has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and views of the City of Angels.

The house also includes a secret room called the “Garland Suite,” hidden behind a vintage bookshelf and leading out to a peaceful, sunny terrace.

(Todd Goodman/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

Attached to the property is the Sammy Davis, Jr. guest house, named after the famous Rat Pack member and entertainer. The guest house includes a barroom with a marble bar and fireplace and access to a pristine pool area.

American singer and actress Judy Garland (1922 - 1969) on stage, circa 1960. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The listing popped up right after the success of the 2019 film “Judy,” which spotlights Garland’s life 30 years after her iconic “Wizard of Oz” debut.

Actress Renee Zellweger won for Best Actress at the Oscar’s for her portrayal of Garland in the movie. To date, the film has grossed more than $40 million worldwide, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

