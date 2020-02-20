Judy Garland’s Hollywood home hits market for $6M

It might not be the Land of Oz, but Judy Garland’s Hollywood estate surely seems like somewhere “Over the Rainbow.”

Garland's Los Angeles property is on the market for $6.1 million. The home has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and views of the City of Angels.

The house also includes a secret room called the “Garland Suite,” hidden behind a vintage bookshelf and leading out to a peaceful, sunny terrace.

Attached to the property is the Sammy Davis, Jr. guest house, named after the famous Rat Pack member and entertainer. The guest house includes a barroom with a marble bar and fireplace and access to a pristine pool area.

The listing popped up right after the success of the 2019 film “Judy,” which spotlights Garland’s life 30 years after her iconic “Wizard of Oz” debut.

Actress Renee Zellweger won for Best Actress at the Oscar’s for her portrayal of Garland in the movie. To date, the film has grossed more than $40 million worldwide, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

