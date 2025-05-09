'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran puts $12 million penthouse up for sale

Corcoran Group founder and "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran has put her Upper East Side penthouse up for sale.

The duplex penthouse, which Corcoran just recently put on the market, is located within a building nestled in the Carnegie Hill neighborhood of Manhattan, a stone’s throw from Central Park, The New York Times first reported Tuesday.

It sports a $12 million asking price, according to its listing with Corcoran brokers Scott Stewart and Carrie Chiang.

"Real estate is always emotional, but I never thought I’d say goodbye to this beautiful palace in the sky," the "Shark Tank" star wrote Friday on Instagram. "I’m just hoping the special person who buys it cherishes it as much as I do!"

Corcoran paid $10 million to acquire the penthouse in 2015, roughly 23 years after the businesswoman first encountered it while doing a messenger side-gig and becoming enamored with it, according to the Times. At the time, Corcoran was struggling to get her real estate business off the ground.

She asked the owner in 1992 to let her know if it ever went up for sale and, finally in 2015, the opportunity for Corcoran to purchase it arrived. At that point, she was well into her successful business career and had the money to buy her dream home.

While Corcoran owned it, the penthouse underwent significant renovations.

The residence has nearly 3,800 square feet spanning two floors. Its living space includes four bedrooms, four full-bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and other rooms, the listing said.

The living room on the penthouse's first floor "features five oversized windows, soaring ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and elegant custom moldings," per the listing.

From many of the penthouse’s rooms, "sweeping views" of Central Park and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir are present, the listing said.

A library and service wing are among some of the home’s other offerings.

On the second floor, there is a glass solarium dining room that, according to the Times, had previously been a greenhouse.

The listing touted the solarium as an "unparalleled space to host dinner parties" with a seating area for "everyday meals."

Beside the solarium is a large outdoor terrace.

Corcoran said in an Instagram post that she and husband Bill Higgins "have decided a one-story home would better suit us, and it’s time to begin our next chapter," prompting them to put the penthouse up for sale.

She told the Times the home’s staircase has posed difficulty for Higgins.

Corcoran established the Corcoran Group in 1973 using a $1,000 loan, according to the real estate company’s website. She sold it to NRT Inc. in 2001, taking home $66 million.

She has been a "shark" on the popular TV show "Shark Tank" for many years. In an Instagram post last fall, Corcoran marked 16 years on the show, sharing some insights she has learned from it.

"Here’s to 16 beautiful years of Shark Tank!" she wrote. "It’s hard to imagine that a decade and a half has flown by; it feels both like a whirlwind and a blink of an eye."