Airbnb invests in corporate housing company Zeus Living

Airbnb has invested in another real estate company.

Continue Reading Below

The online vacation rental platform was one of several companies to invest in Zeus Living, a company that offers furnished, long-term housing rentals.

Zeus raised $55 million in its Series B round with funding from Comcast, CEAS Investments and TI Platform Management -- as well as Airbnb -- the company announced via TechCrunch on Monday.

AIRBNB BOOKS ITS IPO

Alumni Ventures Group, Initialized Capital, NFX and Spike Ventures are existing investors in Zeus, the website said.

The company has raised a total of $79.1 million in venture capital, according to Crunchbase.

“I fundamentally believe that a lot of human potential is bound by location,” Zeus CEO and co-founder Kulveer Taggar told TechCrunch. “At Zeus, we’re deeply committed to making it easier for people to live where opportunity takes them.”

According to Zeus’ website, the company offers fully furnished homes in the San Francisco Bay area, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, D.C. and the New York metro for business people who need somewhere to stay for 30 days or longer.

CHICAGO REAL ESTATE PRICES FALTER, TRAILING EVEN HONG KONG

In a press release, the company said it works with individual clients as well as bigger companies including Brex, Disney, ServiceTitan and Samsara.

FACEBOOK EYES LEASE FOR ICONIC MANHATTAN LANDMARK

nd even though Airbnb has its own branch for people who need rentals for business travel -- Airbnb for Work -- the company still chose to invest in Zeus Living.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Modern professionals travel more frequently, stay longer, and seek accommodations that feel like home," David Holyoke, global head of Airbnb For Work, said in a statement. "As more companies look to Airbnb for Work for extended-stay and relocation solutions, this segment remains a key focus for Airbnb. Zeus Living delivers an exceptional guest experience at affordable prices in key cities, and we are excited to invest in them to accelerate their growth.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS