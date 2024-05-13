Expand / Collapse search
4 key strategies for homebuyers in today’s challenging market

Stay focused, keep searching and trust that the right property will come along

RE/MAX Chairman and co-founder Dave Liniger weighs in on high interest rates, changes to the NAR's commission policies and his new book 'The Perfect 10.' video

NAR commission rule change won't 'have much of an effect': Dave Liniger

As we embark on the spring homebuying season, the market might seem a bit chilly at first glance. Prospective buyers face a challenging landscape characterized by high mortgage rates, limited housing inventory, and escalating home prices. 

Compounding the situation, recent data from Freddie Mac reveals that in April, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage surged back above 7%, adding further pressure. 

However, despite the recent spike in mortgage rates, it's important to keep historical context in mind. While these rates may seem high compared to recent years, they are still considerably lower than rates seen in previous decades. 

home for sale with open house flag

An "Open House" flag is seen in front of a home for sale in Alhambra, California on Jan. 18, 2024. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via / Getty Images)

For example, in the early 1980s, mortgage rates soared above 18%. At the same time, in today's competitive market where inventory is low and multiple buyers vie for the same property, securing your dream home requires strategic planning. 

Keep in mind, with the right perspective and strategy, you can turn the challenges in today’s market into opportunities and, ultimately, find your dream home. Consider these key strategies to optimize your homebuying journey. 

Personalize Your Offer

In a sea of offers, standing out is paramount. Although some state associations have outlawed this tactic, writing a letter to the seller is one potential way to get a seller’s attention.

Howard Hughes Holdings CEO David O'Reilly discusses Biden's proposed tax credit for first-time homebuyers on 'The Big Money Show.' video

High mortgage rates haven't deterred homebuying: David O'Reilly

In the letter, express your heartfelt connection to their home and your vision for its future. Highlighting specific features and sharing your personal story can forge a powerful emotional bond that sets your offer apart from the rest.

(Of course, be sure to check with your agent on state laws and offer letters before doing so.)

Be Flexible

Flexibility can be a game-changer in a competitive seller's market. While cash offers often take the lead due to their speed and certainty, there are other ways to stand out. 

Dallas realtor Rogers Healy joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to break down the latest developments in the housing market. video

Short-term thinking has ‘shifted’ real estate across the country: Rogers Healy

Consider offering a range of closing dates or being open to accommodating the seller's timeline. By showing flexibility in these areas, you can make your offer more appealing and gain a competitive advantage.

Don’t Hesitate

In this fast-paced market, hesitation can cost you your dream home. It is critical to be prepared before you begin shopping the market. 

Secure your financing in advance with a preapproval letter, signaling to sellers that you're a serious contender ready to close the deal.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management President and CIO Kevin Mahn reacts to a Zillow economist warning a 7% mortgage rate could be the new normal on 'The Big Money Show.' video

Real estate paradox will continue as long as mortgage rates are 7%: Kevin Mahn

A preapproval letter serves as evidence to sellers of your commitment and financial capability to buy their home. Additionally, it provides you with a precise understanding of your budget and facilitates a smoother closing process upon acceptance of your offer. 

Never Give up

Lastly, don't lose heart if your dream home remains elusive. Persistence pays off in this game. 

Stay focused, keep searching and trust that the right property will come along in due time. With diligence and determination, you'll navigate the twists and turns of the market and find the perfect home to call your own.

