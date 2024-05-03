3 critical things you must do before you hire a real estate agent

In the world of real estate, the decision to buy or sell a property is often one of the most significant financial transactions in a person's life. Entrusting such a momentous task to a real estate agent requires careful consideration and due diligence. Before selecting an agent to represent you in the market, be sure to do your homework.

Finding the right real estate agent to guide you through the buying or selling process is crucial for a successful transaction. Here are three essential factors to keep in mind when selecting your real estate advisor.

1. Establish Trust from the Start

When it comes to choosing a real estate agent, trust is everything. Whether you're seeking recommendations from friends and family or researching agents online, finding someone you can trust is paramount.

Look for an agent who not only has a solid reputation but who also takes the time to understand your needs and priorities. A trusted advisor will have your best interests at heart and will work tirelessly to ensure your real estate goals are met.

2. Evaluate Experience, Track Record and Drive

Experience matters when it comes to real estate. Before hiring an agent, take the time to evaluate their experience and track record in the industry. Look for an agent who has a proven history of success and a track record of satisfied clients.

Ask about their tenure in the industry, the types of properties they typically handle, and their average sale price. Additionally, request references from past clients to get a sense of the agent's professionalism and reliability. Be diligent in following up by actually contacting the provided references to ensure a comprehensive evaluation.

Choosing an experienced agent ensures you have a knowledgeable advocate on your side throughout the buying or selling process. However, it's also important to see the big picture in terms of what experience entails.

Age should not overshadow potential, especially when considering the dedication and vigor often exhibited by younger professionals. Don't solely focus on years in the industry but also consider their commitment, drive, and client-centered ethos.

3. Build a Genuine Connection

In addition to trust and experience, building a genuine connection with your real estate agent is key. Look for an agent who takes the time to listen to your needs and concerns and who communicates openly and honestly with you.

A genuine connection with your agent fosters a collaborative relationship and ensures you feel comfortable and supported throughout the real estate journey. Take the time to assess the agent's dedication and commitment to your goals, and choose someone who genuinely cares about your satisfaction and success.

Trust Your Instincts

In closing, remember that your real estate agent will play a significant role in your journey to buy or sell a property. By prioritizing trust, experience, and genuine connection, you can ensure that you're working with an agent who has your best interests at heart. Take the time to research and interview potential agents, asking insightful questions and evaluating their responses carefully.

Ultimately, the decision to hire a real estate agent should not be taken lightly. It's an investment in your future, and choosing the right agent can make all the difference in achieving your real estate goals. Trust your instincts and choose an agent who aligns with your values, communicates effectively, and demonstrates a commitment to your success.

With these key considerations in mind, you can embark on your real estate journey with confidence, knowing that you have a knowledgeable and dedicated advocate by your side every step of the way. Whether you're buying your dream home or selling a property, a trusted real estate agent can make the process smoother and more rewarding.

Dave Liniger is the co-founder of RE/MAX, the Denver-based global real estate franchise. His latest book is "The Perfect 10."