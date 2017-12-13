Yellen paves way for Powell in final press briefing

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter-point today, meeting expectations of most economists. U.S. stocks remained higher following the decision. Policymakers also see GDP of 2.5% in 2018 a revised projection from 2.1%.

At 2:30 pm ET Fed Chair Yellen will kick-off her final press briefing of her career as she clears the deck for Jerome Powell to takeover.

FOX Business will be LIVE blogging all the highlights from Yellen’s press briefing, in which she expected to address more than just the future direction of interest rates.

