Xi promises gradual opening of Chinese markets to investment

China's President Xi Jinping says that Chinese markets will gradually open to foreign investment.

Continue Reading Below

However, he didn't offer new initiatives to ease trade tension with Washington and Europe.

Xi spoke Tuesday at the opening of the second China International Import Expo.

The fair is meant to mollify Beijing's trading partners by showcasing its vast and growing import market.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In a speech, Xi promised to "expand market opening" and move ahead with promises to reduce restrictions on foreign investment.

French President Emmanuel Macron is attending the trade fair In Shanghai and called on China to "consolidate" the opening up of the Chinese market, according to Reuters.

XI, TRUMP HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH ALL ALONG ON TRADE DEAL

"Much has been done in recent years with two revisions of the negative lists for foreign investment ... important tariff reductions have been granted. We call for their consolidation and deepening," Macron said.

Beijing has cut tariffs and eased other import restrictions but none of the steps directly addresses the complaints by the U.S., Europe and others about restrictions on foreign companies.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Business groups have welcomed greater access to Chinese consumers but are frustrated at Beijing's gradual pace and restrictions still in place on services and other industries.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.