Trade War

Xi, Trump have been in touch all along on trade deal

President Trump speaks with reporters from the Oval Office on trade talks with China, intellectual property, Chinese students in the U.S. and more.video

Trump: Some intellectual property will be in phase 2 of China trade deal

President Trump speaks with reporters from the Oval Office on trade talks with China, intellectual property, Chinese students in the U.S. and more.

The clock continues to tick toward the potential signing of a trade deal between the U.S. and China or at least the first phase of one.

China's President Xi Jinping and President Trump have been in touch all along according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, reported by Reuters.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments Monday at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

It is still being decided when and where the two leaders might meet for a potential signing ceremony.

On Friday, Trump suggested the trade agreement could be signed in Iowa.

CHINA'S EOCNOMIC GROWTH SINKS TO A 26-YEAR LOW

The job right now for U.S. and Chinese negotiators is to put the finishing touches on a 'phase one' agreement for Trump and Xi to sign this month.

Coming up Dec. 15 is when new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports such as laptops, toys and electronics are set to kick in.

Both sides are interested in avoiding those tariffs.