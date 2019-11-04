Xi, Trump have been in touch all along on trade deal

The clock continues to tick toward the potential signing of a trade deal between the U.S. and China or at least the first phase of one.

China's President Xi Jinping and President Trump have been in touch all along according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, reported by Reuters.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments Monday at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

It is still being decided when and where the two leaders might meet for a potential signing ceremony.

On Friday, Trump suggested the trade agreement could be signed in Iowa.

The job right now for U.S. and Chinese negotiators is to put the finishing touches on a 'phase one' agreement for Trump and Xi to sign this month.

Coming up Dec. 15 is when new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports such as laptops, toys and electronics are set to kick in.

Both sides are interested in avoiding those tariffs.