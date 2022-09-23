World Bank President David Malpass on chopping block over lack of climate push

World Bank President David Malpass could be on the Biden administration's chopping block over climate change, according to a Friday report from Axios.

Some officials in the administration have considered attempting to replace Malpass over his climate stance, though the bank's board is not controlled by the White House, Axios reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The World Bank head faced calls to resign after he said, "I'm not a scientist" when asked at a New York Times event on Tuesday about whether he accepts that burning fossil fuels contributes to rapid global warming.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE PUBLISHES INTERNAL ENERGY COMPANY DOCUMENTS, ALLEGES EMISSIONS ‘DECEPTION’

The World Bank directed FOX Business to a Politico interview published Friday when reached for comment on the report. During that interview, Malpass stated that he would not resign and that the World Bank is "making a forceful leadership job" on climate change.

WORLD BANK PRESIDENT ON FED'S INFLATION FIGHT: CENTRAL BANKS HAVE MORE TOOLS THAN RATE HIKES

"When asked, ‘Are you a climate denier?’ I should have said ‘no,’" he said, later adding that it had been a "poorly chosen line."

He also addressed his stance on climate change during a Thursday interview with CNN, saying, "It's clear that greenhouse gas emissions are coming from manmade sources, including fossil fuels, methane, agricultural uses and industrial uses."

Climate activists have called for Malpass and the World Bank to do more on climate change in the past. The World Bank provided $31.7 billion in lending for climate-related investments in fiscal 2022.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Malpass became the World Bank's head in 2019 after former President Donald Trump tapped him for the role, and the board of governors confirmed him. His five-year term is slated to end in 2024.