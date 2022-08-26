Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

The Fed

World Bank president on Fed's inflation fight: Central banks have more tools than rate hikes

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Friday rates will continue to rise until 'job is done'

close
World Bank President David Malpass provides insight on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s deliberate message on the U.S. economy on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’  video

US must focus on allocating capital into productive global investments: World Bank president

World Bank President David Malpass provides insight on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s deliberate message on the U.S. economy on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’ 

World Bank President David Malpass said Friday that the "key" factor to fighting inflation is focusing on global production as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message on taking forceful action to restore price stability.

"There needs to be a lot more production that's deployed into sectors that actually make what people need, especially lower-income people," Malpass told Neil Cavuto on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast." 

Speaking at the Kansas Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium, Powell predicted the Fed will add more rate hikes on top of the four passed earlier this year, warning of economic "pain" for Americans.

FED'S POWELL PLEDGES TO COMBAT INFLATION ‘FORCEFULLY,’ BUT WARNS OF ECONOMIC PAIN AHEAD

While Powell continues to wager with rate hikes, Malpass encouraged nations to engage in more production and make more capital available to small businesses as a means to combat inflation

"You can't have governments allocating capital," he said. "They're not very good at that."

"And at some point, you have to allow businesses to do it so that they can really produce for everybody around the world."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, from right, Lael Brainard, vice chair of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System, and John Williams, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, durin (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Malpass also acknowledged the benefit of subsidies for developing countries but warned they should be "targeted" at low-income communities, especially in more advanced economies.

"The political tendency is to give it to everybody," he said.

Malpass concluded that inflation is a "threat that has to be dealt with" and stressed a need for more flow of capital to "productive things around the world" instead of the rich.

 "The central banks have more tools than just the rate hikes… capitalizing things that are already over-overcapitalized, that is the core of the problem," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.

close
Economist Steve Moore agreed with the Fed's aggressive position on inflation, telling 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' they have to keep tightening until it's out of the system. video

Fed Chair Powell sounded more resolute than ever about fighting inflation: Moore

Economist Steve Moore agreed with the Fed's aggressive position on inflation, telling 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' they have to keep tightening until it's out of the system.