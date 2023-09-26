Women who shaped US politics through presidential debates

Over the course of American political history, several notable women have made their mark on the presidential debate stage, paving the way for greater gender equality and representation in the realm of national politics. These women have broken barriers, challenged conventions and played pivotal roles in shaping the landscape of U.S. elections.

Nikki Haley was the only woman who qualified to participate in the first and second Republican primary debates of the 2024 presidential race.

Haley's political career began when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004, representing Lexington County. During the first GOP debate in August 2023, she spoke on a federal abortion ban — which bears resemblance to a measure approved during her tenure as governor — urging Republicans to "speak candidly to the American public."

DON’T MISS THE SECOND REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE. SIGN UP NOW TO STREAM.

She contended that the Senate's requirement of 60 votes effectively renders it extremely challenging to implement federal abortion policies.

In 1984, Geraldine Ferraro achieved a historic milestone as the first woman to participate in a vice presidential debate. She was the Democratic Party's nominee for vice president, running alongside presidential candidate Walter Mondale.

She stood center stage opposite George H. W. Bush during the debate.

HALEY SEARCHES FOR COMMON GROUND ON ISSUE OF ABORTION ‘TO SAVE AS MANY BABIES AS WE CAN'

Ferraro's nomination was a groundbreaking moment in American politics, signifying a significant step toward gender equality. Her presence on the debate stage challenged traditional gender roles and expectations, inspiring women across the nation.

Fast-forward to 2008, and another prominent woman made her debut on the vice presidential debate stage.

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL FRONTRUNNER, CHALLENGERS AND SECOND PLACE CANDIDATES

Sarah Palin, the governor of Alaska, was selected as the vice presidential running mate for Republican presidential candidate John McCain. Palin's nomination generated significant attention and excitement among conservatives, as she was seen as a fresh face and a charismatic speaker. While her performance received mixed reviews, her presence underscored the growing influence of women in American politics.

Image 1 of 5

In 2016, the United States witnessed a historic moment as Hillary Clinton became the first woman to secure the nomination of a major political party for the presidency.

Clinton, a former secretary of state, U.S. senator and first lady, had a long and distinguished career in public service. Her candidacy marked a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle for gender equality in American politics.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Clinton faced off against Republican candidate Donald Trump in a series of highly anticipated debates. These debates covered a wide range of topics, from the economy to foreign policy to social issues.

In 2019, Kamala Harris embarked on her historic presidential campaign. Harris, a U.S. senator from California, sought the Democratic Party's nomination for president of the United States. Throughout the Democratic primary debates, Harris showcased her prosecutorial skills and policy expertise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2020, she made history once again by becoming the Democratic Party's nominee for vice president. Kamala Harris was the first woman of color to be on a major party's presidential ticket, a momentous achievement that resonated with Americans from diverse backgrounds.

The impact of these women have left an indelible mark on U.S. elections. Their courage, determination, and commitment to public service have inspired generations of women to pursue careers in politics and aspire to the highest offices in the land.