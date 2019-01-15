Why the Brexit vote is likely to go down: Ian Bremmer

As members of Parliament debate on whether to withdraw from the European Union, British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a likely defeat on her controversial deal, according to Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer.

“This Brexit vote is likely to go down,” Bremmer told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday. “It’s very unpopular and very few in her own party or the Labour Party are happy with it.”

May has urged Parliament to back her deal “for the country’s sake,” but some think that it doesn’t go far enough in terms of separation from the EU, according to Bremmer.

Bremmer said because of this “there’s a decent chance” that the Labour Party will declare a vote of no confidence, which is when members of Parliament will be asked to oust their leader. In Bremmer’s opinion, May would likely survive, if this happens.

“In other words, we are kind of back in a couple of days to where we were right now, but we are a little closer to the precipice – we aren’t close enough,” he said. “It’s not urgent. It’s not a crisis.”

Last month, May called off the Brexit vote in Parliament after it became clear that lawmakers would reject the deal.

