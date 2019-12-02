Expand / Collapse search
Whole Foods responds to Mitch McConnell 'Person of the Year' confusion

Twitter users expressed confusion and downright disgust

By FOXBusiness
Grocery chain Whole Foods is clearing up confusion about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell being named "Person of the Year" by WholeFoods Magazine, an entirely separate publication.

"Honored to be named WholeFoods Magazine 2019 Person of the Year. I was recognized as the most influential person in the natural products industry, specifically because of my work to legalize industrial #hemp for farmers in Kentucky and around the country," McConnell wrote on Twitter last week.

Twitter users took to the social media platform to express their confusion and downright disgust about the Republican politician. Some said they would no longer be Whole Foods customers. Whole Foods tried to respond to as many misleading tweets as it could.

Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017 for a whopping $13.4 billion. However, the corporation is opening a new grocery store that will be different from its Amazon Go and Whole Foods chains, the retail giant confirmed in November.

WholeFoods Magazine said it was founded in 1977, while Whole Foods Market originated in 1980.