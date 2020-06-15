Who is Ajit Pai, FCC Chair?

Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai is known for two things: his giant Reese's coffee mug and his opposition to net neutrality.

Continue Reading Below

Pai, who became FCC Chair in 2017 under President Trump after being put on the commission in 2012 by President Obama, has been both lauded and demonized for his stance on net neutrality.

Proponents of net neutrality want to prevent internet service providers from picking and choosing what type of data to fast-track, or slow down, something that could allow the companies to influence which online services people use. Opponents of such a net neutrality order warn it would increase costs for providers that would be passed to consumers.

WHAT IS SECTION 230?

Under Obama, the FCC changed net neutrality rules and faced legal challenges from the telecommunications industry. Before the Supreme Court could weigh in on the matter, Pai became chair and essentially reversed the order.

Pai is the son of Indian immigrants and earned his bachelor's at Harvard University and his law degree from the University of Chicago. His career has switched back and forth between government and private industry. For example, Pai served as counsel for Verizon before taking the job as the Senate Judiciary Committee's counsel in the early 2000s.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Pai is a proponent of free markets. His regulatory philosophy is as follows, according to the FCC website: "Consumers benefit most from competition, not preemptive regulation. Free markets have delivered more value to American consumers than highly regulated ones."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE