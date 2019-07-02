These are the highest paid White House employees

article

These are the highest paid employees working in the White House, according to the annual salary report.

The highest salary was $183,000 and 22 people working for President Trump made that per year. Those who made the highest included National Security Advisor John Bolton, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders (who Trump announced last month will be leaving her post) and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Last year, 21 staffers tied for the highest salary, which again included Sanders, Bolton and Conway. The highest salary was $179,700.

The report also had the salaries for detailees or those who work for a government agency which included acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, whose annual salary is $203,500.

The lowest paid staffer was Christopher Liddell, the assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy coordination. Lidell’s annual salary was $30,000. Meanwhile, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump both had an annual salary of $0. The couple each forgo their salaries from the White House.

Meanwhile, Madeleine Westerhout, 28, one of the longest-tenured White House employees, made $145,000, up from the $130,000 she made last year. Westerhout was promoted from special assistant to director of Oval Office operations.

Here are other staffers who made $183,000:

Robert B. Blair, assistant to the president and senior advisor to the chief of staff

Andrew Bremberg, assistant to the president and senior adviser for domestic policy

Pasquale A. Cipollone, counsel to the president

Emma K. Doyle, assistant to the president and principal deputy chief of staff

John A. Eisenberg, deputy counsel to the president for national security affairs and legal advisor to the National Security Council

Jason D. Greenblatt, assistant to the president and special representative for international negotiations

Stephanie A. Grisham, who was just named the new White House press secretary

Joseph J. Grogan, assistant to the president and director of the domestic policy council

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council

Charles G. Kupperman, assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor

Derek S. Lyons, assistant to the president and staff secretary

Stephen Miller, assistant to the president and senior advisor for policy

Peter K. Navarro, assistant to the president for the trade and manufacturing policy

Lindsay B. Reynolds, assistant to the president and chief of staff to the first lady

Brooke L. Rollins, assistant to the president for strategic initiatives

Dan J. Scavino, assistant to the president and senior advisor for digital strategy

Mercedes V. Schlapp, assistant to the president and senior advisor for digital strategy

Eric M. Ueland, assistant to the president for legislative affairs

Daniel P. Walsh, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for operations