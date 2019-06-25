Stephanie Grisham's White House salary: What will she earn as press secretary?

Stephanie Grisham was just named the new White House press secretary, replacing Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the role.

Continue Reading Below

Grisham had previously served as director of communications for First Lady Melania Trump, who announced the Grisham's new position on Twitter Tuesday.

With the title change, it is possible Grisham will also receive a pay increase — potentially up to $25,000 (if not more).

Grisham previously had an annual salary of $155,000 under the first lady, according to the White House's 2018 report on salary data. Her official title on the report was deputy assistant to the president and director of communications for the office of the first lady.

Sanders, whose official title was listed as assistant to the president and press secretary, had an annual salary of $179,700, according to the report. That was the highest listed salary on the report, which 22 other staffers shared.

Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, has been named as the new press secretary and White House communications director. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Advertisement

However, Grisham will also become the new White House communications director on top of her press secretary duties. It is unclear if her salary will match Sanders' or will reflect holding both the press secretary and communications director position.

Grisham has developed a reputation as a fierce defender of the first lady during her tenure as her spokeswoman.

“I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!” the first lady tweeted Tuesday. “She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse.

When asked about the possibility of choosing her during a recent “Fox & Friends” interview, President Trump said, “Stephanie is terrific.”

Sanders announced her plans to step down as White House press secretary earlier this month. On Tuesday, Sanders tweeted Grisham "will be an incredible asset to the president and the country."

"I’m sad to leave the WH, but so happy to leave our team in such great hands," Sanders said. "Stephanie will do a phenomenal job. Proud to have another mom and a great friend in this role."

The role of White House press secretary, while still prominent, has changed during the Trump administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Under Sanders, the traditional televised press briefings in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room have largely gone away. Earlier this year, the president said he told Sanders “not to bother” giving those regular briefings anymore, saying the press covers her “rudely and inaccurately.” It’s now become more common for White House spokespeople to take questions from reporters in informal gaggles outside the West Wing.

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee, worked on her father’s presidential campaign during the 2016 Republican primary until he dropped out of the race. She then joined the Trump campaign and, subsequently, the Trump administration as a White House communications aide. She was promoted to White House press secretary in 2017, after the president’s first top spokesman, Sean Spicer, resigned from the position.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Fox News' Alex Pappas and Matt Leach contributed to this report.