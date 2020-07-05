White House salaries: Who makes what?
Some choose to forgo a salary
The White House releases staffers' salaries every year, and while top White House employees are attracted by the prestige, not the pay, plenty of them still make a pretty penny.
Here are the salaries of some of the administration's most recognizable staffers. Some, like advisers Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, do not take a salary.
The highest-paid White House employees, including Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and economic adviser Larry Kudlow, make $183,000 per year.
By contrast, President Trump earns $400,000 a year but he committed to donating it while in office. Vice President Mike Pence earns $235,100 a year.
The White House released a list of employees' salaries in June. Here's how it broke down:
Kellyanne Conway
Assistant to the president and senior counselor - $183,000
Stephanie Grisham
Chief of staff to the first lady and spokesperson - $183,000
Hope Hicks
Assistant to the president and counselor to the president - $183,000
Larry Kudlow
Assistant to the president for economic policy - $183,000
Jared Kushner
Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor - $0
Kayleigh McEnany
White House press secretary - $183,000
Mark Meadows
Chief of staff - $183,000
Stephen Miller
Assistant to the president and senior advisor to the president for policy - $183,000
Peter Navarro
Assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy
Robert O'Brien
National security advisor - $183,000
Dan Scavino
Assistant to the president, White House deputy chief of staff for communications - $183,000
Ivanka Trump
Advisor to the president - $0