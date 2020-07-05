White House salaries: Who makes what?

The White House releases staffers' salaries every year, and while top White House employees are attracted by the prestige, not the pay, plenty of them still make a pretty penny.

Continue Reading Below

Here are the salaries of some of the administration's most recognizable staffers. Some, like advisers Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, do not take a salary.

WHERE IS FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SEC JAY CARNEY NOW?

The highest-paid White House employees, including Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and economic adviser Larry Kudlow, make $183,000 per year.

By contrast, President Trump earns $400,000 a year but he committed to donating it while in office. Vice President Mike Pence earns $235,100 a year.

The White House released a list of employees' salaries in June. Here's how it broke down:

Kellyanne Conway

Assistant to the president and senior counselor - $183,000

Stephanie Grisham

Chief of staff to the first lady and spokesperson - $183,000

Hope Hicks

Assistant to the president and counselor to the president - $183,000

Larry Kudlow

Assistant to the president for economic policy - $183,000

Jared Kushner

Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor - $0

Kayleigh McEnany

White House press secretary - $183,000

Mark Meadows

Chief of staff - $183,000

Stephen Miller

Assistant to the president and senior advisor to the president for policy - $183,000

Peter Navarro

Assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy

Robert O'Brien

National security advisor - $183,000

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dan Scavino

Assistant to the president, White House deputy chief of staff for communications - $183,000

Ivanka Trump

Advisor to the president - $0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS