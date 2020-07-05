Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

White House

White House salaries: Who makes what?

Some choose to forgo a salary

close
Director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro on Kodak winning a government loan as part of a new manufacturing initiative. video

Navarro: Kodak will produce key starting materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients

Director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro on Kodak winning a government loan as part of a new manufacturing initiative.

The White House releases staffers' salaries every year, and while top White House employees are attracted by the prestige, not the pay, plenty of them still make a pretty penny.

Continue Reading Below

Here are the salaries of some of the administration's most recognizable staffers. Some, like advisers Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, do not take a salary.

WHERE IS FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SEC JAY CARNEY NOW? 

The highest-paid White House employees, including Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and economic adviser Larry Kudlow, make $183,000 per year.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

By contrast, President Trump earns $400,000 a year but he committed to donating it while in office. Vice President Mike Pence earns $235,100 a year.

The White House released a list of employees' salaries in June. Here's how it broke down:

Kellyanne Conway

Assistant to the president and senior counselor - $183,000

Stephanie Grisham

Chief of staff to the first lady and spokesperson - $183,000

Hope Hicks returned to the White House in 2020. (Reuters)

Hope Hicks

Assistant to the president and counselor to the president - $183,000

Larry Kudlow

Assistant to the president for economic policy - $183,000

Jared Kushner

Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor - $0

Kayleigh McEnany

White House press secretary - $183,000

In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks with reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Seman

Mark Meadows

Chief of staff - $183,000

Stephen Miller

Assistant to the president and senior advisor to the president for policy - $183,000

Peter Navarro

Assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy

In this June 18, 2020, file photo White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Robert O'Brien

National security advisor - $183,000

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dan Scavino

Assistant to the president, White House deputy chief of staff for communications - $183,000

Ivanka Trump

Advisor to the president - $0

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS