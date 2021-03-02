Expand / Collapse search
White House pulls embattled Neera Tanden's nomination as budget chief

President Biden Tuesday said he is withdrawing the nomination of Neera Tanden to be director of the Office of Management and Budget.

A statement from Biden read: "I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

"I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work," he added.

Tanden had asked to be removed from consideration.

"Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities," she said in a letter to Biden.