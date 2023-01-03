Expand / Collapse search
White House

White House press sec claims FTX founder, major donor Bankman-Fried visited to discuss 'pandemic prevention'

Jean-Pierre tells reporter meeting with FTX founder was to discuss pandemic prevention as well as the crypto industry and crypto exchanges.

Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters White House Officials met with Sam Bankman-Fried a few times to discuss the crypto industry, crypto exchanges, and pandemic prevention matters. video

White House visitor logs released last week show White House officials met with FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the meetings were focused on pandemic prevention.

Jean-Pierre was asked about the meetings that took place over the course of last year, during a White House press briefing on Tuesday.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried (C) arrives to enter a plea before US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in the Manhattan federal court, New York, January 3, 2023. - Bankman-Fried faces criminal fraud charges over the spectacular collapse of hi (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

She told the reporter that White House counselor Steve Ricchetti and deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed were included in the meetings.

FTX CUSTOMERS FILE CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT SAYING ASSETS BELONG TO THEM

"The meetings focused on pandemic prevention related to Sam Bankman-Fried’s foundation, and general information on the crypto industry and crypto exchanges," Jean-Pierre said.

But then, almost as if she were shifting gears, Jean-Pierre turned her attention on how the Biden administration has been clear about the need for Congress to act when discussing cryptocurrency.

Karine Jean-Pierre at briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre talks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on September 28, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The president, as you know, released an executive order on this topic just last March, and the president release a framework for protecting consumers last fall and last November," she said. "Secretary [Janet] Yellen renewed this administration’s call for Congress to take action."

FTX FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED TO PLEAD NOT GUILTY AT SCHEDULED NEW YORK CITY ARRAIGNMENT: REPORTS

Jean-Pierre then reiterated that the meeting in last week’s log, though, focused on pandemic prevention-related matters, cryptocurrency, and crypto exchanges.

She was also asked what Biden’s view on whether Democrat or Democrat-aligned groups should consider returning donations from Bankman-Fried.

Jean-Pierre previously stated she could not comment on the matter, and today was no different.

Sam Bankman-Fried at Bloomberg crypto summit

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is facing an onslaught of legal repercussions over his involvement in the collapse of FTX. He faces several federal charges related to an alleged scheme to defraud customers.  (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"That is still the case," she said of her previous comments. "I don't have anything to share or any change of my comments that I've made before on this."

Bankman-Fried is accused of defrauding customers and investors to fund a lavish lifestyle, officials said. Federal prosecutors said beginning in 2019, he diverted their money to cover expenses, debts and risky trades at his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research, in addition to making lavish purchases and massive illegal campaign contributions without telling his customers, according to a 13-page indictment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to eight criminal offenses in a Manhattan federal court, which ranged from wire fraud to money laundering to conspiracy to commit fraud.

