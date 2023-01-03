White House press sec claims FTX founder, major donor Bankman-Fried visited to discuss 'pandemic prevention'

White House visitor logs released last week show White House officials met with FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the meetings were focused on pandemic prevention.

Jean-Pierre was asked about the meetings that took place over the course of last year, during a White House press briefing on Tuesday.

She told the reporter that White House counselor Steve Ricchetti and deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed were included in the meetings.

"The meetings focused on pandemic prevention related to Sam Bankman-Fried’s foundation, and general information on the crypto industry and crypto exchanges," Jean-Pierre said.

But then, almost as if she were shifting gears, Jean-Pierre turned her attention on how the Biden administration has been clear about the need for Congress to act when discussing cryptocurrency.

"The president, as you know, released an executive order on this topic just last March, and the president release a framework for protecting consumers last fall and last November," she said. "Secretary [Janet] Yellen renewed this administration’s call for Congress to take action."

Jean-Pierre then reiterated that the meeting in last week’s log, though, focused on pandemic prevention-related matters, cryptocurrency, and crypto exchanges.

She was also asked what Biden’s view on whether Democrat or Democrat-aligned groups should consider returning donations from Bankman-Fried.

Jean-Pierre previously stated she could not comment on the matter, and today was no different.

"That is still the case," she said of her previous comments. "I don't have anything to share or any change of my comments that I've made before on this."

Bankman-Fried is accused of defrauding customers and investors to fund a lavish lifestyle, officials said. Federal prosecutors said beginning in 2019, he diverted their money to cover expenses, debts and risky trades at his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research, in addition to making lavish purchases and massive illegal campaign contributions without telling his customers, according to a 13-page indictment.

On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to eight criminal offenses in a Manhattan federal court, which ranged from wire fraud to money laundering to conspiracy to commit fraud.