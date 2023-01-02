Expand / Collapse search
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to plead not guilty at scheduled New York City arraignment: reports

Sam Bankman-Fried expected to appear in US District Court in Manhattan Tuesday

Arkansas Republican Rep. French Hill gives his take on responding to the FTX collapse on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Rep. French Hill on FTX scandal: We hope we can have Sam Bankman-Fried testify

Arkansas Republican Rep. French Hill gives his take on responding to the FTX collapse on 'The Evening Edit.'

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly expected to plead not guilty on Tuesday to federal fraud and money laundering charges in New York federal court following his release on $250 million bond. 

The 30-year-old cryptocurrency entrepreneur’s next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, where The Wall Street Journal first reported Friday Bankman-Fried will likely appear in person to enter a not guilty plea. 

This comes less than two weeks after Bankman-Fried was released from federal custody when his parents agreed to sign a $250 million personal recognizance bond and keep him at their Palo Alto, California home on electronic monitoring while he awaits trial. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said prosecutors agreed to what’s considered the largest federal pretrial bond because Bankman-Fried, who was jailed in the Bahamas, agreed to extradition to the U.S. 

Sam Bankman-Fried allowed out on bond

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after his arraignment and bail hearings on December 22, 2022, in New York City.  (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Justice Department alleges that Bankman-Fried used billions of dollars of FTX customer funds for his personal use, to make investments and millions of dollars of political contributions to federal political candidates and committees, and to repay billions of dollars in loans owed by Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency hedge fund he also founded. The federal indictment was unsealed on Dec. 13. 

Sam Bankman-Fried walks out of Manhattan court appearance

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after his arraignment and bail hearings on December 22, 2022 in New York City.  (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bloomberg noted that Bankman-Fried’s anticipated decision is common, as defendants often plead not guilty at an arraignment to allow time to explore possible defenses or deals with prosecutors for lighter sentences if they decide to reverse their pleas down the line. The Justice Department, though, already secured guilty pleas from Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, FTX’s former chief technology officer, on similar federal charges Bankman-Fried is facing. And both Ellison and Wang are cooperating with federal authorities.

Sam Bankman-Fried leaves NYC court

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after his arraignment and bail hearings on December 22, 2022 in New York City.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the Journal, Bankman-Fried and his associates contributed more than $70 million to election campaigns in recent years. The second largest Democratic megadonor behind just George Soros, Bankman-Fried personally made $40 million in donations ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.