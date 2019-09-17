White House denies intervening in GM strike negotiations

The White House denied a report that it is intervening in the General Motors-United Auto Workers negotiations on Tuesday, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told FOX Business.

The Politico story came as UAW members were striking for the second day.

"This story is false. The Trump Administration, including Larry Kudlow and Peter Navarro, are not involved in the negotiations between the UAW and GM. As President Trump has said, we would like to see a fair and speedy conclusion to these talks," Deere said.

Politico reported that the White House is "seeking to end the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors with an agreement that would reopen an assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio" in a story published on Tuesday afternoon.

The outlet cited two people close to the matter and claimed that "the effort would effectively put the White House on the side of the United Auto Workers."

UAW also denied any White House involvement.

"Any White House intervention is news to UAW," UAW spokesman Jason Kaplan said.

"The White House is not involved in the negotiations," GM said in a statement.

