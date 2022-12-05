White House fact-checked by Twitter's community notes feature on jobs creation claims

Users of Twitter's new community notes feature added context to tweets by the White House over the weekend that claimed President Biden has added more than 10 million new jobs during his first two years in office.

"President Biden’s economic plan helped create 10.5 million new jobs – including 750,000 manufacturing jobs," the White House tweeted Saturday.

Twitter users pointed out through the platform's community notes feature that the U.S. lost more than 20 million jobs in March and April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and most of the jobs that have been created since then have simply been added back.

It took the U.S. economy until April of this year to reach pre-pandemic levels of employment. About 1.4 million additional jobs have been added since then, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the job creation claims in October, noting the assertion that 10 million jobs have been created feels like "smoke and mirrors."

Jean-Pierre responded by claiming that the American Rescue Plan "put us in a place where the economy turned back on."

Elon Musk, whose purchased Twitter in October, has touted the new community notes feature, saying that Twitter's goal is to make the platform "the most accurate source of information on Earth, without regard to political affiliation."

The new Twitter owner has been fact-checked himself by the community notes feature when he falsely attributed a quote to the science fiction epic "Dune."

The White House previously deleted a tweet last month after claiming that "seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership."

Twitter users pointed out through the community notes feature that senior citizens are actually receiving a larger Social Security check "due to the annual cost of living adjustment, which is based on the inflation rate."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday evening.