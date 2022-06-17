White House considering sending gas rebate cards to Americans: report

The White House is reportedly floating the idea of gas rebates for U.S. residents due to record gas prices.

A White House official told FOX Business that the administration has not ruled out the distribution of gas rebate cards. The cards would hypothetically subsidize the price of gas for Americans – many of whom are struggling to make ends meet with fuel now priced at the level of a luxury good.

"The president has made clear that he is willing to explore all options and hear all ideas that would help lower gas prices for the American people," the official told FOX Business.

GAS AT CALIFORNIA STATION NEARS $10 PER GALLON

"No decisions have been made," the official clarified.

The national average price for regular gasoline rose 10 cents last week and hovered around a record high of $5.01 per gallon.

WHITE HOUSE SHIFTS FROM BLAMING PUTIN TO OIL COMPANIES FOR HIGH GAS PRICES, CALLS ON THEM TO ‘BE PATRIOTS’

However, some states saw their averages jump more than twice as much the same week.

In fact, the top 10 states with the highest weekly increases tracked by AAA saw prices jump at least 21 cents over the seven-day period ending on Monday. West Virginia saw the biggest leap in prices.

NEVADANS BLAME BIDEN, COVID-19, RUSSIA FOR RECORD-HIGH GAS PRICES

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

President Biden, while speaking to reporters Saturday, blamed the war in Ukraine for rapidly escalating the price of oil and gas.

A reporter in the press pool following Biden asked the president for his thoughts about the nationwide average price of gas exceeding $5 per gallon. Biden deferred blame to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It's outrageous what the war in Ukraine is causing," Biden began.

The president then proceeded to emphasize the government's decision to tap into U.S. oil reserves.