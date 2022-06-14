Gas at California station nears $10 per gallon

The price of gas at one California station is rapidly approaching a previously unthinkable $10 per gallon.

Prices are hovering around $9.50 per gallon at a Chevron station in a rural area of Mendocino. The nearly double-digit price tag on a gallon of gas is perhaps the highest yet recorded in the ongoing oil crisis gripping the United States.

The owner of the Chevron spoke to Fox 11 Los Angeles about the difficulties of selling gas in rural parts of California, where he claims transportation and pipeline access have made his gasoline astronomical.

"When you factor in transportation costs, the proximity to pipelines, those can also add up to the price of gasoline," said owner Aldo Vazquez. "That’s why we always recommend doing your research because if you can find a different route, you may end up in an area with cheaper prices."

California is still the nation's most expensive market , with a state average of $6.43 per gallon.

The national average price for regular gasoline rose 10 cents over the past week and remains at a record high of $5.01 per gallon Tuesday.

However, some states saw their averages jump more than twice a much last week. In fact, the top 10 states with the highest weekly increases tracked by AAA saw prices jump at least 21 cents over the seven-day period ending on Monday. However, it was West Virginia saw the biggest leap in prices over the past week.

President Biden blamed the war in Ukraine for rapidly escalating the price of oil and gas, while speaking to reporters Saturday.

A reporter in the press pool following Biden asked the president for his thoughts about the nationwide average price of gas exceeding $5 per gallon . Biden deferred blame to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"It's outrageous what the war in Ukraine is causing," Biden began.

The president then proceeded to emphasize the government's decision to tap into U.S. oil reserves .

"We're trying very hard to make sure we can significantly increase the amount of barrels of oil that are being pumped out of the reserve we have," he added.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.