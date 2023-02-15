White House considering former Obama official for Fed vice chair: report

The White House is looking at former Obama economic adviser and newly-appointed Chicago Federal Reserve chief Austan Goolsbee as a possible option to replace Lael Brainard as vice chair of the Federal Reserve, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The outlet cited sources familiar with the situation, but the Biden administration has remained publicly mum on who might be in the running so far.

When asked by FOX Business about prospective Brainard replacements, a White House official said, "We will move quickly to nominate someone for the Fed vice chair seat in the near future but don’t have anyone to preview at this time."

Goolsbee, 53, served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama from 2010 to 2011 and was a professor at the University of Chicago for several years before he took the helm as president and chief executive of the Chicago Fed last month.

Although Goolsbee served under the Obama-Biden administration previously, he has not been in lockstep with President Biden's economic agenda.

The former top White House adviser's responses to a University of Chicago poll of economists shows he has disagreed with several of the Biden administration's initiatives, including student debt relief, electric vehicle tax credits and a windfall tax for the oil industry.

Brainard is leaving the central bank after President Biden appointed her last week to head up his National Economic Council. She was tapped to succeed Brian Deese, who is stepping down this month.

