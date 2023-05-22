Whistleblower details ‘distorted and twisted’ FBI amid weaponization claims: ‘Rot’ at the top

In a First on FOX Business appearance, FBI special agent and whistleblower Garret O’Boyle detailed the retaliation he’s faced after testifying to Congress regarding the agency "intentionally mishandling investigations."

"I won't hold my breath there because I'm sure they are going to ramp up the pressure to try to get rid of me even more now," O’Boyle said on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. "But we're just going to take it step by step, and trust in God's providence for us and my family and for this nation."

O’Boyle has reportedly fallen victim to retaliation from the FBI after he and two of his colleagues took a stand to expose alleged politicization in investigations. The four-year employee further says his life was upended and family left homeless after being placed on unpaid suspension.

"As I testified, I had been selected for a new specialty unit in the Quantico region. And one night after we sold our house and had our youngest daughter and began to move across the country, when I reported for duty on that first day, I was promptly suspended," the agent explained. "And that is really when the retaliation began."

The whistleblower expressed holding a "reasonable belief" that the FBI was "patting statistics" in favor of one party to then present to Congress. The "two-tiered system," O’Boyle called it, starts at the headquarters level.

"That rot is at the headquarters level. It is at the top. I would estimate that probably 20% of the agency, the senior executive staff level and, honestly, it's probably not even all of them, just a lion's share of them, who have really distorted and twisted the agency," O’Boyle said.

"I won't be able to do this forever, but for now, we're going to keep trying to fight the good fight and shine a light in the darkness that the FBI continues to try to hide." - Garret O'Boyle, FBI whistleblower

"I've compared it to a Hoover-like FBI again, where back then, it was really just Hoover who was running the show, and in charge and had his own henchmen," the agent continued. "Now, I think Director Wray is pretty much insulated from a lot of that… it's these other [senior executive service]-level employees who are more of a conglomerate, it's like a ten-headed snake instead of a one-headed snake."

Following his congressional testimony on Thursday, O’Boyle indicated a former colleague reached out in support to say other senior-level agents shared his concerns.

"They want to get out of the agency as fast as possible, but they just want to keep their heads down and make it to that retirement, which from my view... that's an unfortunate position to take because if every employee in the FBI... all stood up and pointed out the wrongdoing that the FBI is engaging in, I think we'd be better off as a nation," O’Boyle told host Maria Bartiromo.

The special agent further called on the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government and its Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to "come together" and fix the "cancerous rot" inside the FBI.

O’Boyle described being stuck in a "purgatory-like state" with awaiting federal recourse and his family figuring out shelter "day by day."

"We're trusting in the Lord and His provision and His guidance, and hHe's the one planting our steps and paving our way," the agent said. "And we don't necessarily know what the way is right now. That being said, we're starting to see a lot of support and I'm going to continue this fight."

"So I don't plan on resigning anytime soon," he added. "I won't be able to do this forever, but for now, we're going to keep trying to fight the good fight and shine a light in the darkness that the FBI continues to try to hide."

When reached for comment, the FBI told Fox News in a statement last week, "The FBI’s mission is to uphold the Constitution and protect the American people. The FBI has not and will not retaliate against individuals who make protected whistleblower disclosures."

The FBI did not respond to FOX News Digital's additional request for comment.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.