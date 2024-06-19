Which NATO countries are meeting the 2% defense spending commitment?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) released its annual defense spending report this week that details how many countries that are members of the alliance are spending on their defense.

In 2014, the heads of state and government for all NATO members committed to spending at least 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense to help ensure the military readiness of alliance members after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine as well as instability in the Middle East. The 2% guideline built on a prior 2006 commitment made by NATO defense ministers.

At the time of the 2014 commitment, just three alliance members – the U.S., United Kingdom and Greece – were spending at least 2% of their economic output on defense. By 2020, nine NATO member states had met the commitment, though that fell to six the following year before rebounding to seven in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine , and it rose further to 10 last year based on estimated figures.

The 2024 data showed that 23 of the 32 member countries, including the two newest members, Finland and Sweden, met the 2% defense spending commitment. That's the largest number of NATO members meeting or exceeding that threshold since its inception in 2014.

Here's a breakdown of which countries are meeting the 2% defense spending threshold for the first time and those that have done so in prior years:

Spending 2% since at least 2023

United States – over 3% since at least 2014

United Kingdom – over 2% since at least 2014

Greece – over 2% since at least 2014

Estonia – over 2% since 2015

Latvia – over 2% since 2018

Lithuania – over 2% since 2019

Poland – over 2% since 2020

Finland – over 2% since 2023 (ratified as a NATO member in 2023)

in 2023) Denmark – over 2% since 2023

Hungary – over 2% since 2023

Surpassed 2% in 2024

Albania

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Romania

Slovak Republic

Sweden ( ratified as a NATO member in 2024)

in 2024) Turkey

Spending less than 2%

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Italy

Luxembourg

Slovenia

Spain

