Where the Jobs Are this Week

EXPRESS EMPLOYMENT PROFESSIONALS – a privately-held staffing firm *Currently has 19,000 jobs open *Hiring in the central and northeast U.S. is up *Top Jobs: Industrial, Administrative, Engineering, Accounting/Finance, Marketing and IT *Company helped 335,000 people land jobs last year in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. *Benefits include holiday/vacation pay, medical/dental/vision, a scholarship program and training programs *Express has more than 585 offices in the U.S., Canada and South Africa and expects company growth to be up 110% in 2012 compared with 2009.

YRC WORLDWIDE - one of the largest transportation service providers in the world *The company is looking to fill 500 positions coast to coast, across several of its subsidiaries *Top Jobs: Drivers, Sales Personnel, Dock Workers and Administrative Staff *Most of the jobs are starting at approximately $50k + plus health-care benefits *YRC brands include YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, New Penn, Holland and Reddaway.

DICKEY’S BARBECUE - world's largest barbecue chain *Has 142 open positions available at corporate headquarters in Dallas and plans to open 50 new restaurant locations by end of the year which would add at least 500 positions *Top Jobs: Operations, Construction/Development, Training, Marketing, HR, General Managers, Cashiers and Franchise owners *When opening own franchise, Dickey’s offers a Veteran’s Discount Package, low startup costs, a business model and special training programs at their “Barbecue University” *Offers full benefits for all corporate employees. Also, packages for hourly employees are available. *Named “Best Franchise Deal” and “Top 5 Growth Chain” by two different industry publications.

UNITEK GLOBAL SERVICES - a provider of engineering, construction management & installation services to companies specializing in telecommunications, broadband cable, safety & transportation. *Currently has 2,790 openings across the entire company. *UniTek is the parent company, owns a satellite, cable, wireless & wireline company, and they’re looking hire within their wireless division, Nexlink Global Services *Top Job: Technicians, Tower Climbers (looking to hire at least 200 in the next 90-120 days in MD, NY, NJ, MA, NC, SC & Southern California) *The salary range for these positions is $13-$25/hr. Also offering a $500 sign-on bonus + training to those who have no experience. Offers complete benefits package, medical, dental, vision etc. *Also targeting are military veterans for openings.

TEXTBOOK-CONNECTION - website allowing university students the ability to buy & sell used textbooks. *For college students as school starts back up *Looking for 2-3 sales associates per university in the U.S. and since there are more than 10,000 universities that is more than 20,000 jobs! *Students must be actively enrolled in the university and work is only part-time *Earnings are commission based, but company estimates earning potential to be between $1,000-$2,000 per semester. *Company was created by pair of parents with 2 kids in school after they paid tons of money for textbooks at the beginning of the semester, and only got $20-$50 back at the end.