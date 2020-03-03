When do Super Tuesday polls close?

Super Tuesday is one of the most important days in the 2020 election cycle as 14 states and American Samoa vote on the five remaining Democratic candidates vying for the party’s presidential nomination.

Continue Reading Below

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will hold Democratic primary elections and American Samoa will hold a Democratic caucus.

The first polls to close will be Vermont and Virginia, both closing at 7 p.m. EST. Meanwhile, California’s polls close at 8 p.m. PST, or 11 p.m. EST.

WHAT IS SUPER TUESDAY? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE UPCOMING PRIMARIES

The other 11 states will close at various times between 7 and 8 p.m. local times. American Samoa’s caucus polls will close at 3 p.m. EST, according to The Hill.

However, it could take days to calculate all the Super Tuesday results depending on the state.

WHICH SUPER TUESDAY STATES HAVE THE MOST DEBT AND BEST ECONOMIES?

For example, California’s late closing time and mail-in ballots (which only have to be postmarked by March 3) will add time to the calculations, according to The Washington Post.

To see exactly when all the states will finish voting, here’s what time the polls will close in each of the 14 Super Tuesday states.

SUPER TUESDAY 2020 CANDIDATES’ HOMES SHARE A LOOK INTO THE POLITICIANS’ PERSONAL LIVES

Alabama - 7 p.m. CST (8 p.m. EST)

Arkansas - 7:30 p.m. CST (8:30 p.m. EST)

California - 8 p.m. PST (11 p.m. EST)

Colorado - 7 p.m. MST (9 p.m. EST)

Maine - 8 p.m. EST

Massachusetts - 8 p.m. EST

Minnesota - 8 p.m. CST (9 p.m. EST)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

North Carolina - 7:30 p.m. EST

Oklahoma - 7 p.m. CST (8 p.m. EST)

Tennessee - 7 p.m. CST (8 p.m. EST)

Texas - 7 p.m. local time (Depending on which time zone in the state, that could be 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. EST)

Utah - 8 p.m. MST (10 p.m. EST)

Vermont - 7 p.m. EST

Virginia - 7 p.m. EST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS