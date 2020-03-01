Expand / Collapse search
Which Super Tuesday states have the most debt and best economies?

Diverse group of states have a wide range of state and local government debt

By FOXBusiness
Ahead of Super Tuesday 2020 Bloomberg will visit 12 cities: Spokesperson

Michael Bloomberg national spokesperson Erin McPike discusses Bloomberg’s performance in the latest Democratic debate and his electability as a nominee.

Voters in 14 states will head to the polls on Super Tuesday and make their picks for the Democratic presidential nominee, but they'll also be casting their votes in state and local elections.

The diverse group of Super Tuesday states have a wide range of state and local government debt ⁠— and a wide range in terms of the size of their economies.

WHAT IS SUPER TUESDAY?

Here are the top five Super Tuesday states with the most government debt and highest gross state products, according to Usgovernmentspending.com. California ranks at number one for both, which may not be a surprise as the state has an economy bigger than most countries'.

Most state and local government debt

  1. California - $560.3 billion
  2. Texas - $327.7 billion
  3. Massachusetts - $105 billion
  4. Colorado - $69.6 billion
  5. Virginia - $67.7 billion

In this Monday Nov. 11, 2019, Kyle Chittock sets up a computerized lathe at his family's manufacturing business, Simple Country, in Grass Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Highest gross state product (GSP)

  1. California - $3.32 trillion
  2. Texas - $1.96 trillion
  3. North Carolina - $613.3 billion
  4. Massachusetts - $613 billion
  5. Virginia - $576.8 billion

