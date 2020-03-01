Which Super Tuesday states have the most debt and best economies?
Diverse group of states have a wide range of state and local government debt
Voters in 14 states will head to the polls on Super Tuesday and make their picks for the Democratic presidential nominee, but they'll also be casting their votes in state and local elections.
The diverse group of Super Tuesday states have a wide range of state and local government debt — and a wide range in terms of the size of their economies.
Here are the top five Super Tuesday states with the most government debt and highest gross state products, according to Usgovernmentspending.com. California ranks at number one for both, which may not be a surprise as the state has an economy bigger than most countries'.
Most state and local government debt
- California - $560.3 billion
- Texas - $327.7 billion
- Massachusetts - $105 billion
- Colorado - $69.6 billion
- Virginia - $67.7 billion
Highest gross state product (GSP)
- California - $3.32 trillion
- Texas - $1.96 trillion
- North Carolina - $613.3 billion
- Massachusetts - $613 billion
- Virginia - $576.8 billion