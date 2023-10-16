Wexner Foundation says it's terminating Harvard University relationship

The Wexner Foundation is ending its relationship with Harvard University.

The non-profit informed the Ivy League school and its board of overseers of its intentions to do so in a Monday letter. It is closely connected to billionaire L Brands founder Leslie Wexner and his wife Abigail Wexner, whose names appear on the letter as chairs of the foundation. L Brands once owned retail outlets such as The Limited, Victoria's Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, Henri Bendel and Lane Bryant.

The couple created the Wexner Foundation, which describes its focus as being on developing Jewish and Israeli leadership, decades ago.

"While we intend to develop new strategies and initiatives to develop Israel’s civil service leaders, The Wexner Foundation is formally ending its financial and programmatic relationships with Harvard and the Harvard Kennedy School," the foundation wrote. "The current class of Wexner Israel Fellows, Class 34, will be the last to complete the MPA Program and we will no longer send Wexner Senior Leaders for the Executive Program."

FOX Business reached out to Harvard for comment.

In the letter that had four total signatories, the Wexner Foundation pointed to what it described as "tolerance for diverse perspectives [having] slowly but perceptibly narrowed over the years" at the school as one factor that prompted its decision. It also pointed to how Harvard commented in connection to the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

"We are stunned and sickened at the dismal failure of Harvard’s leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians by terrorists last Saturday, the Sabbath and a festival day," the non-profit said.

How Harvard handled dozens of student groups trying to collectively put Israel at fault for the Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 was something the Wexner Foundation took issue with as well.

On Thursday, Harvard University President Claudine Gay said the school "rejects terrorism — that includes the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by Hamas." The college also rejects "hate of any group of people based on their faith, their national origin, or any aspect of their identity" and "rejects the harassment or intimidation of individuals based on their beliefs," according to her comments.

Gay also said last week that "while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership."

The war between Israel and Hamas has so far spanned over a week, having kicked off Oct. 7 with Hamas attacking the country. Israel has since launched its own strikes.

Fox News Digital reported Monday that fatalities from the conflict totaled some 4,200 to date. That figure included 1,400 Israelis and 2,800 Palestinians.

Americans and individuals from other countries have also been killed amid the conflict, according to reports.

Molly Line contributed to this report.