West Virginia AG blasts Biden's 'federal overreach' as scope of EPA's power comes to light

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey criticized Biden's federal "overreach" during "Mornings with Maria" Monday as the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments on the scope of the EPA's powers, arguing the case is "probably one of the biggest separation of powers cases we've seen in recent years."

PATRICK MORRISEY: This is a really important case, obviously, from an energy and environmental perspective, but probably even more so from an administrative law perspective. It's probably one of the biggest separation of powers cases that we've seen in recent years… We don't think that the EPA has the unilateral ability to decarbonize our country. We know that there's only a limited amount of authority that the EPA possesses with respect to these carbon emissions. So we want to make sure we rein them in. This is a great opportunity to rein in federal overreach…

The Biden administration is administrative-state run amok. We've never seen it grow to this length, and we know that they've been issuing one unlawful regulation after another. That's why the Republican attorneys general have been out in front, and we've had many major wins against Biden's overreach…

It's important that we get all the stuff done right, but we've never seen something this aggressive. That's why we have to step up and take action.

