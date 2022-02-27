Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Average US gas price spikes to $3.64 and climbing

Prices up to $4.86 per gallon in San Francisco

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 26

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon (3.8 liters).

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely.

The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

Petrol pump filling nozzles. Fuel at gas station close up (iStock / iStock)

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $4.02 a gallon, up 12 cents over two weeks.

