Steve Moore on August jobs report: We’re ‘encouraging’ people to stay on sidelines 'with all these benefits’

In response to a surprisingly weak jobs report – that added 235,000 jobs in August instead of the expected 728,000 – former Trump economic adviser Steve Moore argued that government benefits are "encouraging" people to stay on the sidelines, during an appearance FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

STEVE MOORE: It is insanity that we have 10 million job openings and we are increasing food stamp benefits. Still, a lot of states have these unemployment benefits that are so high. We're telling people you don't have to pay your rent.

We are encouraging people to stay on the sideline with all these benefits. We're taxing people for working. We got to reverse those policies. There is no reason we shouldn't be creating 500, 600, 700,000 jobs a month given the demand.

