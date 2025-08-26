WATCH: DC store owner says teens steal from her shop ‘every day’ in White House video

A new clip released by the White House aims to shed light on the impact crime in the nation's capital has had on businesses, highlighting one owner named Tumika, who said she is afraid just walking to her car at the end of a long day's work.

In the video, first obtained by Fox News Digital, Tumika says that teens stealing from her store has become a daily occurrence. She added that if parents won't step in and teach their kids how to act appropriately, then the government needs to.

"Sometimes I be afraid to walk out this door and go to my car," Tumika said. "People work hard for their business. I'm tired of kids looting. They stealing every day. Even adults come in here and steal – they walk beside the kids, the kids stuff in their pockets – what kind of parenting are you doing?"

Tumika shared that crime has gotten so bad for her store that it has led to employees getting attacked, an incident Tumika said left her "traumatized."

Meanwhile, the D.C. store owner also shared how she tries to combat the crime with generosity, but expressed that her efforts still don't seem to improve the problem.

"I tell kids all the time. I give them free stuff all the time. I tell them, like, 'If you hungry, I will feed you. There's no need to steal from me,'" Tumika says in the clip. "A lot of teens need to be dealt with and [be held] accountable for their actions, because they know right from wrong. If their parents can't be accountable for them, I mean the government needs to step in."

Following an incident earlier this month, during which a former DOGE employee was severely beaten in an attempted carjacking, Trump directed the Secretary of Defense to mobilize the D.C. National Guard and federal law enforcement officers from a range of different agencies to help fight crime in the nation's capital.

But the move was met with strong pushback from Trump's critics. Democrats have called Trump's crime concerns "manufactured," and they have put forth congressional resolutions seeking to reverse the president's federal takeover of the nation's capital.

Nonetheless, the president has suggested plans to bring what he has done in D.C. to other parts of the country, such as Chicago.

"Crime has plagued D.C. communities for far too long, and while businessowners like Tumika have been forced to pay the price, Democrat politicians and the Fake News have dismissed or ignored the problem," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital.

"President Trump is taking bold action to stand up for D.C. residents and make the city safe again," Jackson continued. "Everyone should listen to Tumika’s story – these are the real stories that the media isn’t reporting on."