WATCH: DC business owner says new federal crackdown may be making streets safer, but hurting sales

A Washington, D.C., business owner from the Chinatown area said that despite the improved safety in the nation's capital amid President Donald Trump's federal crackdown on crime, the move is hurting his sales "big time."

Fox News Digital hit the streets to speak with local business owners in the nation's capital recently to get their take on the increased safety measures ushered in by Trump, including the deployment of National Guard troops to D.C.

One of those business owners, a local liquor store owner who identified himself as John, said the federal takeover in D.C. has led to reduced foot traffic, which, in turn, is causing a major blow to his sales.

"In a way, it's good because it's safer, but it kills my business. There's nobody around and people are scared, they don't want to be hassled, so they stay home," John said. "It hurts my business big time."

According to John, the new federal police presence has resulted in a roughly 30-40% drop in his store's sales.

John added that whether the increased police presence is there or not, it does not make much of a difference to him, because he did not deal with too many incidents prior to Trump's federal takeover.

However, a second business owner named Philip, said the federal police presence has not been hugely noticeable. He also said that while the crime before Trump's federal takeover was nothing they could not manage, he feared what it could turn into if nothing is done.

"In terms of what I've seen, all I've seen is maybe, like, two days where I've seen [federal police] just roaming around Chinatown. I guess they're in other parts of D.C.," Philip told Fox News Digital. "But, who knows what will happen if we let it sit."

Meanwhile, other local employees and one street vendor in D.C. expressed strong disfavor over Trump's move to clamp down on crime using federal law enforcement support.

"I would say it's unnecessary. I think our troops have better things to be taking care of. I feel like a lot of the troops here maybe even feel that they shouldn't be here," an employee working in D.C. named Malik said. "I think it's invasive and in bad faith," he continued. "I don't think its necessary to stop the criminals with the military. I feel like there are other departments to take care of it."

"We don't need them. D.C. is not under a state of emergency of any kind. Honestly, if you know anything about D.C. we really police our own, we really take care of our own around here," a street vendor named Ale also said. "All the extra National Guard and all that, it's causing confusion because their training is not to deal with the regular public."

Ale also commented on the noticeable drop in foot traffic in D.C. as well, saying that the police presence has actually disrupted peacefulness in the city.

"It's just not peaceful no more. The people usually, like, even right now, there's usually more traffic, more foot traffic. Businesses – like I'm pretty sure other businesses are taking effect on it. I'm pretty sure their numbers are down," Ale said. "It's just not needed, it has nobody comfortable. Nobody is comfortable right now. It's taking an amazing toll … because like I said people just not coming out and enjoying their time at these moments right now."