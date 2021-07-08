Expand / Collapse search
Washington’s massive spending plans are weakening US economic foundation, watchdog warns

Congress grapples with ways to pay for Biden’s demands in spending packages

Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas discusses the impact of spending plans on the economy as U.S. racks up debt. video

Washington’s spending plans are weakening US economic foundation: Watchdog

Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas discusses the impact of spending plans on the economy as U.S. racks up debt.

Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas said the U.S. economic foundation is being "weakened" as massive spending plans continue to pour out of Washington. She argued that "it’s not normal to expand government programs by trillions of dollars" Thursday on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

MAYA MACGUINEAS: The situation is really quite dire in that it is eating away at the health of the economy, but there's very little way that you see it on the surface. It's kind of the foundation that's being weakened. What happened is that during COVID, there was a reason to borrow a whole lot of money because, again, the economy was just slammed shut and we needed to fill in that gap and help families and fight the pandemic. Now that we are out of that, unfortunately, what's happened is that spending in the trillions has been normalized and it's not normal. 

I'm gravely concerned that when people are talking about pay for us, they're not real. And when you get down to the details, the things people will push back on both parties is not the massive increase in spending. It's the fact that we're trying to pay for it in some way. So we need to think about what ways to pay for these things make the most sense and how to scale back some of the policies and also focus on the need to get that debt under control.

We are divided, we are divided on everything, so let's stop trying to do things that are more to the extremes and try to figure out where we might be able to get things done.

