Joe Biden

Stuart Varney: Biden is losing the media and his party

Four months before the midterm elections, Democrats are not happy and the criticism is getting worse, Varney says

close
FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues Biden is 'losing' the media and his party.

Stuart Varney: Criticism of Biden is getting ‘more intense’

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues Biden is 'losing' the media and his party.

During his latest "My Take"  Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses President Biden's job performance as he begins to lose touch with his party and the media, arguing the criticism is "getting more intense."

STUART VARNEY: 1968, a highly contentious year: Riots, assassinations and the Vietnam War. 

President Johnson was in the White House and Walter Cronkite anchored the "CBS Evening News." 

Cronkite had become critical of the war. Johnson reportedly said, "If I’ve lost Cronkite, I’ve lost middle America".

Shortly thereafter, the president announced that he would not run for re-election. He walked away.

BIDEN'S SBA CONTINUES TO FAIL SMALL BUSINESSES WITH FRAUD, DELAYS, AND MISMANAGEMENT

President Biden is in a somewhat similar position today: He's losing the media. 

And he's losing his own party. 

Four months before the elections, Democrats are not happy.

This is in The New York Times: "Biden promised to stay above the fray, but Democrats want a fighter." 

It’s a long list of Democrat gripes at Biden’s performance.

Stuart Varney on Biden's relationship with Dems, media

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Biden's standing among Democrats and the media as crises mount. (Fox News)

This from Bernie Sanders' former spokesperson: "Fundamental rights are being stripped away. And the White House just isn't coming with anything".

This in the National Review -- granted its conservative publication, but it’s pretty strong stuff from Matthew Continetti: "What I have been wondering is whether anyone is leading the government at all. There is no power in or behind the throne. The throne is empty." 

DEMOCRATS 'FINALLY FIGURING OUT' WHAT OTHER AMERICANS ALREADY UNDERSTAND ABOUT BIDEN: REP. JIM JORDAN

Biden's response is to scatter blame over just about everyone. 

Oh no, it’s not Biden’s policies, it’s those wicked MAGA Republicans, or gas station owners, or meat packers, or airlines. Anybody, really!

Well, the criticism isn't going away. It’s not being toned down. It’s getting more intense.

I'll repeat my prediction: The Democrats will lose big in November. 

They will blame Biden, and he will either walk away like Lyndon Johnson, or be unceremoniously dumped by his party.

