Going to vote? These states require employers to give you time off to cast your ballot

Election Day is approaching, and some states have declared the date to be a public holiday, while others have mandated that employers must provide paid time off for voting.

For instance, in New York state, employees are eligible for up to two hours of paid time off in the event that they are not given "sufficient time to vote," according to the New York State Board of Elections. This is described as four consecutive hours to vote either from when the polls open to the beginning of their shift, or four consecutive hours between the end of their shift and when the polls close.

According to the Movement Advancement Project (MAP), an independent, nonprofit think tank, only five states have declared Election Day a public holiday and require employers to provide paid time off for voting.

Nineteen states do not declare Election Day as a public holiday and do not require employers to provide paid time off for voting.

Here is the breakdown, according to MAP

Election Day is considered a holiday and employers must provide paid time off for voting:

Hawaii

Illinois

Maryland

New York

West Virginia

Election Day is a holiday, but does not require employers to provide paid time off:

Delaware

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Montana

New Jersey

Rhode Island

Virginia

Employers must provide paid time off for voting, but Election Day is not considered a holiday:

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Iowa

Kansas

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

State does not have Election Day as a public holiday and does not require employers to provide paid time off for voting: