Going to vote? These states require employers to give you time off to cast your ballot
Hawaii, Illinois and New York are among the states that declare Election Day a public holiday
Election Day is approaching, and some states have declared the date to be a public holiday, while others have mandated that employers must provide paid time off for voting.
For instance, in New York state, employees are eligible for up to two hours of paid time off in the event that they are not given "sufficient time to vote," according to the New York State Board of Elections. This is described as four consecutive hours to vote either from when the polls open to the beginning of their shift, or four consecutive hours between the end of their shift and when the polls close.
According to the Movement Advancement Project (MAP), an independent, nonprofit think tank, only five states have declared Election Day a public holiday and require employers to provide paid time off for voting.
Nineteen states do not declare Election Day as a public holiday and do not require employers to provide paid time off for voting.
Here is the breakdown, according to MAP
Election Day is considered a holiday and employers must provide paid time off for voting:
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Maryland
- New York
- West Virginia
Election Day is a holiday, but does not require employers to provide paid time off:
- Delaware
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Montana
- New Jersey
- Rhode Island
- Virginia
Employers must provide paid time off for voting, but Election Day is not considered a holiday:
- Alaska
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- Oklahoma
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wyoming
State does not have Election Day as a public holiday and does not require employers to provide paid time off for voting:
- Washington
- Oregon
- Idaho
- North Dakota
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Mississippi
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Florida
- South Carolina
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Connecticut
- Massachusetts
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- Maine
- Washington, D.C.