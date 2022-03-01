Putin is not a president, he’s a ‘selfish autocrat’: Andy Card

Former Bush 43 Chief of Staff Andy Card told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday, that Putin is not a president but a "selfish autocrat," and suggested Americans "stand with" Biden ahead of the State of the Union address.

ANDY CARD: Clearly, what President Putin is doing is terrible and not acceptable to the real world, and he's not really a president. He's an autocrat, and he is not reflecting even the will of the Russian people. So that's how I view tonight's address. Yes, we have problems with inflation, we have problems with supply chain, we have challenges with our democracy and how it works.

…

But I hope tonight we get to demonstrate in America what the whole world respects about America and that our democracy is the shining example, the great example at the top of the hill that other people want to follow…that's what I hope will happen. There's lots of opportunity for applause and boos. I hope there will be more applause tonight because…I want the world to see what a good democracy does and how it does its business.

