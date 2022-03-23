Varney: Why won’t Biden rebuild US energy production?

After JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told President Biden the U.S. needs its own "Marshall Plan" to produce domestic energy, FOX Business' Stuart Varney said he's "exasperated" by the president's response to high gas prices, pondering "why, oh why" Biden won't rebuild America's energy independence.

JAMIE DIMON CALLS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF DOMESTIC GAS AND ENERGY RESOURCES

STUART VARNEY: I must admit to being exasperated by the president's response to two very important issues.

I don't understand why he won't drill for our own oil, and I don't understand why he wants to let the Iranians get a nuke.

There's news on both, and I still don't get it.

America's top banker, Jamie Dimon, told the president, face-to face, we need a ‘Marshall Plan’ to produce more of our own energy. He wants leadership from the federal government, not roadblocks. It was the American Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe after World War II.

Dimon wants to rebuild our energy production. Why, oh why, won't the president do it?!

Next question: Why is the president so determined to do a nuke deal with the Iranians? We are told a deal is imminent.

Why are we doing this? A deal lets Russia build a nuclear power plant in Iran! It gives the Russians much of Iran’s enriched uranium. It gives the Iranians tens of billions of dollars to finance terrorism, and it poses a threat to Israel’s existence (not to mention thoroughly annoys our allies in Saudi Arabia).

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The New York Times' columnist Bret Stevens says this: ‘A new Iran deal leaves us meeker and weaker.’

Why won't we drill? Why give the mullahs a nuke? I don't get it!