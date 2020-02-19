Varney: Trump rallies while Democrats debate, 'nobody's done that before'

While Democrats debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, President Trump will be holding a rally in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the president’s style—fascinating and gripping, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

We have been told voters have been turned off by politics—Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s speech-ripping didn’t play well—but now, Americans will have the opportunity to watch the presidential election on live TV, Varney said.

“The president is deliberately going head-to-head with his opponents," Varney said. "Nobody’s done that before. He’s putting on a show."

The combined ratings from the Democratic debate and Trump’s rally will be huge, according to Varney. He added former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg will be making his debate stage debut on the debate stage. Bloomberg will be “in the thick of it” for the first time, Varney noted.

“As the $60-billion newcomer man, he’s got a target on his back," Varney said. "He has to perform. It’s must-see TV. He can buy his way into the debate, but he can’t buy a winning performance."

Americans have not seen a presidency like Trump’s before, Varney argued. Trump’s rallies are new in presidential politics. The rallies are made for TV, according to Varney, and the president is a very good television producer.

“We’ve never seen a Democratic debate like this [either]," Varney said. "The eight previous debates were restrained, rather boring affairs with steadily declining TV ratings, but tonight, one of the richest men in the world is on the Democratic stage."

The debate, Varney argued, will be hard not to watch. At 9 p.m. ET, Democrats will debate and President Trump will simultaneously hold a rally. Varney concluded this is must-see TV.

